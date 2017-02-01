RiverKings' Parizek goes to Europe, Tyrell on IR

Mississippi RiverKings (19-11-2) goaltender Brad Barone (11-7-2) has been a force to contend with for opponents over the last week.

Mississippi RiverKings (19-11-2) goaltender Brad Barone (11-7-2) has been a force to contend with for opponents over the last week.

In a physical and aggressive match at Landers Center, the Mississippi RiverKings (18-11-2) shutout the Evansville Thunderbolts (9-18-4) in a final score of 2-0 on Saturday.

In a physical and aggressive match at Landers Center, the Mississippi RiverKings (18-11-2) shutout the Evansville Thunderbolts (9-18-4) in a final score of 2-0 on Saturday.

The Mississippi RiverKings (20-12-2) are set to hit the ice against fourth place Peoria Rivermen (17-6-7) for a two game stretch starting Friday.

The Mississippi RiverKings (20-12-2) are set to hit the ice against fourth place Peoria Rivermen (17-6-7) for a two game stretch starting Friday.

The Mississippi RiverKings (20-12-2) will be two players short when they take the ice against the Peoria Rivermen (17-6-7) in Peoria on Friday night.

The RiverKings face off in a two game stretch against the Rivermen in Peoria, with hopes of a different outcome than the January 27 match at Landers - where the RiverKings were shutout 0-3 by Peoria.

However, if they are going to put another W on the board, they'll have to do it without defenseman Tomas Parizek and forward Corey Tyrell.

Tyrell, 22, is in his first year with the RiverKings but will be added to the 21-Day IR. The Czech Republic-native has played in 21 games for Mississippi and nine previously with Pensacola. He's put three points on the board for the RiverKings. He's also found himself in the penalty box 21 minutes. But, the rookie has opted to pursue opportunities in his home country of Czech Republic for the remainder of the season.

As for Tyrell, he's only been on the ice a month with the RiverKings. He came to Mississippi from the Columbus Cottonmouths this season. He's played in eight games for the RiverKings, putting up five points in those eight games - tying the number of points he was able to put up for the Cottonmouths in the 19 games he played with them.

Tyrell, the Alberta native, has been placed on 21-Day IR.

Following their two game stretch in Peoria, the RiverKings will be back at Landers Center Tuesday, February 7, as they go against second ranked Macon Mayhem (19-6-5). The RiverKings will look to put Macon away as the third ranked Mississippi RiverKings continue their quest to move to the top 2 in the SPHL.

Huntsville (24-7-1) leads the league with 49 points, followed by Macon's 43. But, the RiverKings are right on their heels with 42 points with just about two months left in the season.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.