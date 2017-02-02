18-year-old named as person of interest in bowling alley shooting

Memphis Police Department is searching for a man they believe has information about a shooting at a bowling alley.

Police are searching for Justin Johnson, 18. They said he may have been present during the shooting and could help investigators solve this crime.

On January 31, officers responded to a shooting at Billy Hardwick's All Star Lanes in the 1500 block of S. White Station Road.

Four people were injured when one shooter opened fire into the bowling alley after arguing in the lobby.

If anyone has any information on the shooting or the location of Justin Johnson, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.