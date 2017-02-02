ECS hires 3-time TN state champion football coach

Evangelical Christian School has a new head football coach.

The Eagles announced the hiring of Jonas Rodriguez as its Upper School head varsity football coach on Thursday.

Rodriguez comes to ECS from The Ensworth School in Nashville, where he served as associate head coach and defensive coordinator.

Rodriguez helped Ensworth win three Tennessee Division II state championships in his time as defensive coordinator.

“Jonas was selected by a distinguished search committee for his record on and off the field,” ECS athletics director Tommy Danner said. “He is a man of great integrity, and we are fully confident that he will bring a spark to ECS’ football program.”

Despite being one of the state’s all-time winningest football programs, with four state titles and eight total appearances, the Eagles finished 2016 with a 2-9 record.

Rodriguez replaces interim head coach Alan Durham, who was relieved of his duties after the season.

“It’s an honor to join the football program at Evangelical Christian School,” Rodriguez said. “I look forward to not only building great football players, but also to building men of strong integrity and character.”

Rodriguez brings 13 years of coaching experience with him, including a proven track record of player development. Twenty-eight of his former players have played at the collegiate level, 16 of them for Division 1 schools.

