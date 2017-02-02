Homeless US Army veteran receives new home

A U.S. Army veteran who served the country is now the one being served.

Walter Moody, 54, was living out of his car, but he now holds the keys to his new home.

"This is beautiful," he said. "It makes me feel that I've been blessed and thankful."

The house he received is part of a group effort between AARP, Home Matters, and Wells Fargo to create a home where people of every age can live comfortably in.

That includes Moody's 77-year-old mother, Mary Moody, who has difficulty walking. Some of the age-friendly amenities include a gentle ramp that's easy to use, an accessible bathtub, and those features can be found on every floor.

"This is a home for a lifetime," Lisa Marah Ryerson, AARP Foundation, said.

The organizers hope this type of home will become the norm instead of the exception and will help provide the 19 million Americans with a home who are now living in housing that's not healthy, accessible, or affordable.

Moody and his mother are no longer part of that group. They can continue to live comfortable no matter their age or circumstance.

