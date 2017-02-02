Saint Francis Hospital targets '28 Days to Better Heart Health'

Saint Francis Hospital in Memphis will celebrate Heart Month with a number of activities to help raise awareness for heart disease, the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States. Employees will also raise money for the American Heart Association.

“Every year, one in four deaths are caused by heart disease," cardiovascular surgeon G. Phillip Schoettle, Jr., MD said. "Heart disease can often be prevented when people make healthy choices and manage their health conditions.”

On February 14, Saint Francis will host a free heart age screening for the public.

The public is also invited to join the hospital’s online healthier heart campaign, “28 Days to Better Heart Health.” Throughout February, you can register for a free heart screening and learn more about simple strategies for a healthier heart by signing up at the hospital's website, or by calling 1-877-594-8316.

Heart age, or cardiac age, is a number that measures your cardiac risk level. It is based on your blood pressure, BMI, blood sugar, cholesterol and triglycerides. The average age of a person in the United States is 38-years-old. However, researchers have discovered that adults have a “heart age” that averages seven years older than their actual age.

Tennessee has one of the highest percentages in the United States of adults with heart ages five or more years older than their actual age.

Saint Francis Hospital is a 479-bed full service hospital located at 5959 Park Avenue in Memphis, TN.

