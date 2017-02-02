National Go Red Day raises awareness for heart health

It's that time of the year again. Time to GO RED!

On Friday, people around the country are encouraged to wear red to show your support for women with heart disease and those who have suffered from strokes.

According to American Heart Association, heart disease and stroke cause one in three deaths among women each year, killing approximately one woman every 80 seconds.

On National Wear Red Day, be sure to wear your red and show your support.

WMC Action News 5 will join in on the National Wear Red Day. Tune in all day Friday to see our team decked out in red. In addition, it's the annual tradition at WMC to wear red each Wednesday in February to show our support for those fighting heart disease and the need to be heart healthy.

