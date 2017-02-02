Family refuses to give up search for missing 63-year-old

The search for a missing man has been suspended after going for over 48 hours with no sign of the man with dementia.

The search for a missing man has been suspended after going for over 48 hours with no sign of the man with dementia.

The family of a missing 63-year-old is refusing to give up on his safe return.

John Shields went missing from his home Monday. His family said he has dementia and diabetes.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office spent nearly 42 hours searching for him, but after running out of leads, they called off the search.

Shield's family is now putting up fliers and urging anyone that knows anything that may help to call police.

"It is getting cold out there and (chokes up) we love him. We just don't want anyone to think that he has been found...we are all still searching," cousin Lynne Shields said.

Shields lives with his wife near Hacks Cross.

Investigators said his wife took out the garbage Monday morning and when she came back he was gone.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.