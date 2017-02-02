Drivers in Highpoint Terrace report treacherous pothole

A treacherous pothole on Highland Street is making drivers crazy.

Christopher Beech recorded video of cars driving over a sinking area of Highland street near Sam Cooper Boulevard.

After sending several requests to the City of Memphis to have the problem fixed, Beech called WMC Action News 5 for help.



"The streets have really begun to deteriorate and Highland's been especially bad," Beech said. "The hole keeps getting worse. So it's gone from being a simple pothole almost to a sinkhole. We're afraid that there could be an accident or a pedestrian being struck by a car losing control. It's right by a sidewalk and a neighborhood full of families."



The city does have a phone number set up to report potholes or any sort of road problems, but the problem is, Beech and his wife say they've called that number three times in the past week.



Representatives from the City of Memphis' 311 line declined to interview, but said since the problem in the road has a seal from MLGW, the Beech family should be reporting that problem to MLGW and not Memphis 311.



After WMC Action News 5 reached out to MLGW and told them about the problem. They said a crew would be out shortly to take a look at the problem and begin work.



So what do you need to do?



If you see problems like this on your road, you need to know who to call. In most cases, City of Memphis handles those road problems. To contact City of Memphis for road work, call 311 or go to this website.

But, if you see a MLGW seal on or near the problem, you want to call MLGW's service request line. That number is 901-820-7878.

