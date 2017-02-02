Possible human remains discovered by utility workers

A utility crew uncovered possible human remains off Highway 64 near Laconia, according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

The crew uncovered the remains around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office, along with several other agencies, spent hours at the scene. The bones were discovered just feet away from a busy portion of Highway 64.

Investigators wore white hazmat suits as they surveyed the scene and collected evidence.

"Here, yeah it's kind of shocking, ridiculous," one Fayette County resident said. "You never know what is coming in and out. It's a small town, people flying through always."

Investigators are waiting on the medical examiner to determine the origin of the remains.

"Wait for the results and see what happens," Fayette County resident Jamie Garrison said. "It's just the word we live in today. It's scary, but it doesn't surprise me."

Officials said the remains appears to been there for "quite some time."

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.