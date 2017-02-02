Man arrested for robbing USPS mail carriers

A man is behind bars accused of robbing U.S. Postal Service workers.

Memphis Police Department arrested De'Lewis Hollins on charges of robbery and aggravated Robbery. Police and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said he robbed two U.S. Postal Service Letter Carriers, and a resident of the Dogwood Trace Apartments between January 11, 2017 and January 31, 2017.

MPD said it caught Hollins at Knight Road and Winchester Avenue February 2.

Federal Charges are pending against Hollins. The investigation was a team effort between U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Memphis Police Department.

