'Activist' award goes to Arkansas couple

The annual membership meeting of the Arkansas Coalition for Peace and Justice will be held on Saturday, February 11 at the Unitarian Universalist Church, located at 1818 Reservoir Road in Little Rock.

A highlight of the evening is the awarding of ACPJ’s Peace Activist of the Year, to be presented for the 11th straight year to a person or people for their continued efforts to propagate the values of peace and justice in Arkansas. Past awardees include Sophia Said, Neal Sealy, and the Reverend Benny Johnson.

The coalition is committed to "a culture of peace, and building a country where domestic policies are sound and just, and where the world at large is treated with respect and dignity."

The annual meeting affords an important venue for the Coalition partners to exchange plans and ideas and is open to members and non-members alike. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from local activist groups what they do and discuss how they can get involved.

A short business meeting is also held, during which officers and Board members are nominated and certified.

This year’s awardees will be Bob & Jane Estes, recognized for their outstanding commitment to Arkansas Peace Week, leading grassroots political organizing, participation in community groups such as Women’s Action for New Direction and The Arkansas Homeless Coalition, and over twelve combined years of service on the Board of ACPJ.

ACPJ is a non-profit, voluntary association of individuals and organizations who support a vision of harmony with the earth and all people through education,dialogue, and action. It focuses on three key areas: Peace and nonviolence, Social Justice, and Ecology.

Membership costs range from $10/year for students and seniors, $25 for regular members, $40 for organizations, $50 for sustaining members, and $100 for Peacemakers.

The coalition, created in 2000, is the successor organization of the Arkansas Peace Center that was established in Little Rock in the mid-1980’s and laid down in the late 1990’s. ACPJ regularly sponsors public forums and lectures, movie screenings, art exhibits, and helps sponsor other peace and justice-related events, including Arkansas Peace Week and a series of anti-racist trainings from the Catalyst Project.

The program is set to begin at 6:00 p.m. Dinner, drinks, and entertainment will be provided.

For additional information, contact John Coffin at 501-952-8181 or Hamid Ebrahimifar at 501-772-1666 or visit http://arpeaceandjustice.org/.

