Firefighters battle house fire, structure collapsing

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Fire Department battled flames at a home at Lauderdale Street and Williams Avenue.

Reports stated the fire was so strong that the structure was collapsing.

Memphis Fire Department said the house was vacant. There are no injuries reported.

