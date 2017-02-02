TVA equipment failure causes large power outage

A large power outage has many Oxford residents without power.

According to Oxford Police Department, the power outage was caused by a TVA equipment failure.

The outage impacted most of the city, including the University of Mississippi.

According to Oxford Electric, the equipment failure happened in old Taylor Road substation. TVA crews are on the way to repair the equipment. Oxford Electric tweeted that OED and Northeast are out.

TVA said some of the power has been restored. After they restore power, they will begin determining the cause of the outage.

A TVA spokesperson said most of the power in the city limits has been restored at this time. A few outlying areas are still without power, but they expect to have those restored soon as well.

TVA will not be able to determine a cause of the outage until Friday.

