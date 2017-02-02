Advocates respond to Strickland's de-annexation plan

Advocates on both side of the issue are responding after Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland presented a plan to look at de-annexing parts of the city.

A meeting Thursday night brought those together who were concerned about the plan, as well as those who supported it.

The plan studies seven areas, including South Cordova, Southwind-Windyke, and outlying areas of Raleigh and Frayser, for possible de-annexation.

While some advocates are on board with the plan, others said they want time to look at the proposal.

"This is a giant step in the right direction and the stuff of resolution," Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris (R-District 32) said.

It is unknown at this time if de-annexations would result in a county-wide property tax increase for Shelby County.

