2 charged with murder in heroin overdose case, 1 remains on the run

The Shelby County grand jury indicted two people in connection with the fatal heroin overdose of a man in August. One of those two people remains on the run.

Memphis Police Department said Aaron Dane Lipford and Justin Slepicka are responsible for supplying the fatal dose of heroin/fentanyl to Bertrand Tuggle.

Tuggle ingested the substance on August 10, 2016 and died from the overdose.

The grand jury indicted to the two men on January 31.

Slepicka is charged with second-degree murder and manufacuturing/deliver/sell of a controlled substance in a drug free zone. Slepicka is in police custody.

Lipford remains on the run from investigators. A warrant has been issued for his arrest for second-degree murder, possession of a controlled substance to manufacture/deliver/sell, manufacturing/deliver/sell of a controlled substance in a school free zone and possession of a firearm while committing a dangerous felony.

If anyone knows the location of Lipford, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

