Memphis Junior League names first African American president

The Junior League of Memphis has elected Erica Stiff-Coopwood as its first African American president in the organization's 95-year history.

The Association of Junior Leagues International is a prestigious women's organization that promotes voluntarism, develops women into strong leaders, and improves communities through charity and education.

Coopwood says, "I look forward to continuing the Junior League of Memphis' legacy of inspiring women to devote their fair share of time, talent, and resources to the communities we serve."

Coopwood received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from Agnes Scott College, and graduated from Vanderbilt University Law School Juris Doctorate and she also received her business law certificate from Vanderbilt's law and business program.

The Yazoo City, Mississippi native then served as a law clerk on the Tennessee Supreme Court for the late Justice Adolpho Birch, Jr. As a defense litigator, she practiced employment and business law.

Coopwood moved to Memphis when her surgeon-turned-hospital administrator husband, Reginald, was tapped as President and CEO of Regional One Health.

The Coopwoods have five children: Reginald II, Ryan, Reuben, Riley Nicole, and Rebecca Anne.

Coopwood also serves as a Hutchison School trustee, and on the Memphis in May International Festival Board of Directors.

She will begin serving her term as president-elect of the Junior League of Memphis on June 1, 2017, and she will begin her two-year Presidency on June 1, 2018.

