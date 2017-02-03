Tigers Beat USF 85-75

Tigers Improve to 17-6 with Big Win at USF

It's back to work for the Memphis Tigers as they head south to Florida for a two game road trip Thursday.

The Tigers took on USF in Tampa, a struggling team they barely got by three weeks ago in Memphis.

The University of Memphis, needing a good start, got one from the rarest of places for them--the outside--as K.J. Lawson and Jeremiah Martin buried bombs from beyond the arc.

Then K.J. got to work on the boards with the putback and foul.

K.J. earned a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Later, his brother, Tigers' go-to-man Dedric Lawson, showed why he's one of 10 finalists for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award.

The 6'10" Sophomore from Hamilton High School helped keep Memphis on a 10-0 run to give the U of M some breathing room.

Dedric ended with 29 points and 9 rebounds.

The tigers kept control and went on to win it, 85-75.

The U of M, now 17-6 overall, 7-3 in the AAC, next head up Interstate 4 to Orlando to play UCF Saturday afternoon.

