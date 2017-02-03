SEC prints money for member schools

The SEC distributed an average of $40.4 million to its member schools in the last fiscal year.
Commissioner Greg Sankey said the league split $565.9 million among its 14 members.
Schools that went to football bowl games also kept $18.3 million to cover travel and other bowl-related expenses.
The total revenue distributed is $109 million more than in 2015, when the per team payout was $32.7 million, not including bowl money.
