SEC prints money for member schools

Windfall for SEC Teams More than $40 Million Per School

The SEC distributed an average of $40.4 million to its member schools in the last fiscal year.

Commissioner Greg Sankey said the league split $565.9 million among its 14 members.

Schools that went to football bowl games also kept $18.3 million to cover travel and other bowl-related expenses.

The total revenue distributed is $109 million more than in 2015, when the per team payout was $32.7 million, not including bowl money.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.