Person hit by taxi in Downtown Memphis

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A person was hit by a taxi in Downtown Memphis late Thursday night.

The crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Front Street and Beale Street. The taxi driver stayed on the scene of the crash.

The victim's condition is currently unknown.

