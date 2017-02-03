Flames engulf cars at Lamar Ave. auto shop - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Several cars caught fire at an auto shop early Friday morning.

Firefighters rushed to the scene near the intersection of Lamar Avenue and Dunn Avenue around 12:30 a.m.

Fire investigators are not sure if the fire was intentionally set.

