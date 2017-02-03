Firefighters battle flames at Hickory Hill apartment complex

Firefighters are battling flames at an apartment complex in Hickory Hill.

Memphis Fire Department rushed to the scene on Briar Patch Lane around 3:30 a.m.

An upstairs neighbor said firefighters told them a faulty outlet sparked the fire inside a downstairs apartment.

Neighbors said one man lives in the apartment, but he was not home at the time of the fire.

The fire did not affect any other apartments.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.