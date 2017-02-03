Family to offer reward to find drivers who left loved one for dead

The family of a man hit by several cars and left for dead is searching for justice.

Gentry Wright was walking across Lamar Avenue near Bellevue Boulevard on January 17 when he was hit by a white tractor trailer, then two other cars. Only one of those drivers stopped.

Days after Wright was killed, his family mourned the loss of his loved one, saying he was a graduate of Memphis Catholic High School and played football with Payton Manning at UT Knoxville.

Friday, the family plans to announce their plans to offer a reward for information leading to the arrest of the two drivers who sped off.

WMC Action News 5 plans to speak with the family Friday learn more about the reward that will be offered.

