4 Marshall County shooting suspects arrested

Investigators arrested and charged four men accused of shooting another man at a travel center in Marshall County, Mississippi.

Jacquette Chave Jordan, 27, and Jamarcus Latrey Jones, 29, both of Lamar, MS, are two of the individuals charged with attempted murder. The other two arrested suspects have not been identified.

Deputies said Jordan was arrested at his home and taken into custody without incident. Jones was turned in by his father.

Family members identified the shooting victim as Earlie McKinnie Jr., 39, from Grand Junction, Tennessee.

McKinnie was shot in the head around 2:30 a.m. at the Slayden Travel Center on Highway 72.

Witnesses said the shooters walked up to McKinnie as he was pumping gas. They then shot him and robbed him.

McKinnie is in extremely critical condition at Regional Medical Center.

Investigators said Jordan and Jones are charged with attempted murder. The other two people who were arrested were in the car with Jordan and Jones when the shooting happened.

