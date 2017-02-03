Patti LaBelle comes to the Mid-South

If you've tried her pies and are excited to taste her banana pudding, then this news should be the topping on your dessert.

Patti LaBelle will take the stage at Horseshoe Casino's Bluesville on May 28.

Chubby Checker is scheduled to perform April 8.

Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, February 10 at Ticketmaster.com and the Horseshoe Box Office.

