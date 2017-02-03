5 Great Things: Soup Sunday, Lil Buck's ad, wear red day

We're starting out February with five great things to warm you heart, soul and tummy.

Soup Sunday 2017 at FedEx Forum

Around 3000 people made their way through the booths set up by 50 restaurants serving everything from soups to desserts. The event is a fundraiser for Youth Villages, a non-profit that cares for abused, neglected, and emotionally troubled young people. CEO Patrick Lawler knows without the almost $100,000 this event raises annually, they could not help the at-risk youth at their facilities.

Fallen MPD officer honored with Valor Award

Memphis police Sergeant Verdell Smith was honored during the 100 Club of Memphis annual meeting. Smith's family was present to receive the Valor Award in his stead. Smith was killed on June 4, 2016, after a man went on a shooting spree downtown. He was run over with a stolen vehicle while trying to get other people out of the way.

Memphian Lil Buck stars in Super Bowl ad

A Mid-South native is set to show off his skills during the most watched sporting event of the year. Memphis native and dancer Lil Buck stars in a bone bending ad for the new Lexus LC 500. The 60 second spot is narrated by actress Minnie Driver and features the single "Move Your Body" by singer Sia. Look for it during the second quarter of this Sunday's game.

Homeless US Army veteran receives new home

U.S. Army veteran Walter Moody, 54, was living out of his car, but now holds the keys to his new Memphis home. His house is part of a group effort between AARP, Home Matters, and Wells Fargo, who hopes to provide the 19 million Americans with affordable homes. The home has also been equipped with amenities to help allow Moody's 77 year old mother, Mary, live with him.

National Go Red Day raises awareness for heart health

Friday, February 3 was National Wear Red Day this year! People across the country, and right here in Memphis, were encouraged to wear red to show your support for women with heart disease and strokes. According to American Heart Association, heart disease and stroke cause one in three deaths among women each year, killing approximately one woman every 80 seconds. The entire WMC Action News 5 team wore red Friday and will also wear red each Wednesday in February to show our support for those fighting heart disease and the need to be heart healthy.

