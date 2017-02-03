'Girls Trip' trailer makes debut

If you are a fan of girlfriends' getaways then grab your girls and check out "Girls Trip."

The comedy stars Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, Tiffany Haddish and Regina Hall.

Four friends head to New Orleans for Essence Festival where the women laugh, dance and let their wild sides show. The movie hits theaters July 21.

A trailer has been released. Check it out and let me know what you think.

