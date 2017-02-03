DeSoto Co. deputy released from ICU

A DeSoto deputy shot in the line of duty is making incredible strides.

Brandon "Lee" Hutchens was injured in a shootout with suspect Kevin Darnell Washington. Washington was killed in the shootout. Sergeant Hunter Garrett was also injured.

DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco said Thursday that Hutchens was doing very well and would soon move from the ICU.

Hutchens' fiancee, Katelyn Treadwell, said in a public post on Facebook that Hutchens is out of the ICU and doing extremely well in a step down room.

"My patient is not very patient" Treadwell joked. She said he is ready to get home.

Treadwell added that Hutchens wanted to go outside, and walked all by himself to the front of the hospital for a photo with her.

Treadwell ended the post with a thank you to the doctors and nurses who have been taking care of Hutchens and a request for continued prayers.

