Friends push for Garth Brooks to visit teen injured en route to concert

An outpouring of support for a Bartlett High School student is taking over social media.

Jake Stroud, a student and baseball player in Bartlett, crashed while driving to the Garth Brooks concert Thursday night. Stroud's sister and girlfriend said he has three breaks in his leg and two in his arm, but he is expected to recover!

Stroud is a huge Garth Brooks fan.

"He has a full flash drive that he listens to in his truck every single day of Garth. He screams the songs and it's not very polite to hear," Jake's girlfriend, Kaylyn Crawford, said.

Stroud crashed while driving on Highway 70 near Airline Road. He was on his way to pick up Crawford for the concert.

His truck flipped multiple times on the highway. First responders flew him to Regional Medical Center where he has already undergone two surgeries. In surgery, his appendix was removed.

"His truck just flipped and flipped," Crawford said.

Jake's sister said seeing him in pain and hurting was difficult.

"Seeing him laying there crying, because Jake never cries," Taylor Stroud said. "Laying on that stretcher."

After seeing him in the hospital and realizing that Stroud never got to the Garth Brooks concert, Stroud's friends and family started an online campaign to get Garth Brooks to make a surprise visit to the hospital.

The campaign is happening online with the hashtag, #GarthBrooksGoSeeJake.

Hey! @garthbrooks hope you will #GarthBrooksgoseejake at Regional One. 17 y/o in car wreck on way to see you. ICU ?? — Amy Howell (@HowellMarketing) February 3, 2017

@jake_stroud @garthbrooks wreck on the way to get girlfriend for concert in the med #GarthBrooksgoseejake — amy perritt (@amy_perr3) February 3, 2017

