FBI, Southaven PD search for 'armed and dangerous' bank robbery suspects

Federal Bureau of Investigation and Southaven Police Department are searching for two men accused of robbing a bank in Southaven in August 2016.

FBI said the suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators said two men wearing hooded sweatshirts robbed the Renasant Bank on Airways Boulevard just before 2 p.m. on August 16.

One of the robbers jumped up on the counter, got money from the teller, then took the remainder of the cash from inside the teller drawer himself.

The robbers then drove away in a powder blue, older model Nissan, possibly an Altima, with the license plate removed.

Anyone with information is asked to call DeSoto County Crime Stoppers at (662)429-TIPS, contact your local FBI Office, or submit a tip to tips.fbi.gov.

