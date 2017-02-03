Babies 'go red' with hats from American Heart Association

Newborn babies in Memphis area hospitals looked stylish Friday morning in red hats meant to raise awareness.

As part of the American Heart Association's Babies Go Red campaign, each newborn received a hat to raise awareness about congenital heart defects.

AHA said congenital heart defects are the most common type of birth defect, affecting approximately 1 in 100 newborns every year.

Babies in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital were not forgotten and got their own hats as well.

The hats, delivered specially from the American Heart Association and Juice Plus+, celebrate new life and heart health as part of AHA's National Wear Red Day campaign.

Mobile users, click here to see more photos of the babies in their red hats.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.