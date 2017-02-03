Dak Prescott named NFL, AP Rookie of the Year - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Dak Prescott (Source: Twitter.com/pepsi) Dak Prescott (Source: Twitter.com/pepsi)
(WMC) -

Former Mississippi State University quarterback Dak Prescott is this year's NFL Rookie of the Year.

Pepsi announced Prescott as the winner Friday.

He and fellow rookie Zeke Elliot led the Dallas Cowboys to a franchise tying 13-3 record and a playoff birth. 

Saturday, the NFL held an award show for their annual AP awards. Prescott took home the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award too.

