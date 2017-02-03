Crittenden Co. NAACP member arrested for drugs

The NAACP is known for fighting for social justice, but a high-ranking member of the Crittenden County branch is now facing charges in the criminal justice system.

"I was saddened," Crittenden County NAACP president Shabaka Afrika said. "Like most people when you have a person you care about and love, you hope it's not true."

Kyle Watkins is accused of having drugs with the intent to sell them.

Investigators said in January he and another man picked up a package with more than 900 grams of methamphetamine from a home on the 3700 block of Miami. The homeowner said Watkins used his address for package deliveries in return for marijuana. This was all while Watkins was serving as the second Vice President for the NAACP. He has since been suspended from the organization.

"We've met," Afrika said. "We've decided that we will suspend his membership, his position as second Vice President till such time as his legal issues are worked out."

Watkins and the other man were also in possession of marijuana and more than $1,000 in cash when they were arrested.

Watkins posted bond on January 27. He is due in court on Monday to face two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture, distribute and sell.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.