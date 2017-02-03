MPD: Landlord masterminded burglary of tenant's home

A landlord is in custody after he set his tenant up to be burglarized, according to Memphis Police Department.

Anthony Reddick, a landlord and Memphis Light, Gas & Water employee, claims he had nothing to do with the burglary that happened in the 300 block of Jones Street.

The victim said when he came home after visiting his mother, he saw a blue pick-up truck, driven by Reddick and another man known as “Steve.” The victim said the two men pulled away from his house with what appeared to be in furniture in the back of their truck.

"I came home to an empty apartment," Monterio Towles said.

After entering his home, Towles said he noticed his bedroom set, shoes, refrigerator, personal items and several pieces of furniture were missing. He then called police.

Police said Reddick initially said he didn’t know anything about the missing items, but later said an employee of his had taken it but would be returning it.

Two men, identified as Lawrence Ingram and Steve Pruitt, returned several of the items stolen from Towles; however, Towles' shoes, refrigerator, mirror, and TV stand are still missing.

Ingram and Pruitt were both detained. Both men admitted to taken the items without Towles' permission. Pruitt told investigators Reddick told him to go to the apartment and take the items.

Reddick denies burglarizing the man's house. He said he sent workers to board the house up.

Reddick was taken into custody. He told officers that he sent Pruitt to the apartment to board it up but denied being at the scene or taking anything.

All three men face charges of aggravated burglary.

