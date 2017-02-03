Woman charged after reportedly stabbing woman in N. Memphis

A woman is behind bars, accused of stabbing another woman in North Memphis.

The stabbing happened in the 300 block of North Dunlap Street on January 31.

The victim told officers she was stabbed in the stomach by a woman she identified as Shirley Phillips, according to police. The victim was taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

On February 2, police arrested Phillips after the victim positively identified her as the suspect. Police said Phillips admitted to being at the scene when the stabbing happened.

Phillips is charged with aggravated assault.

