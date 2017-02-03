Students propose Rhodes College to become sanctuary against intimidation

Members of Rhodes College’s student government recently presented a proposal to the college’s administration requesting that the school be established as a sanctuary.

A sanctuary campus is defined as an area for students, faculty and staff so that they may be protected from intimidation, unfair investigation, and deportation.

The proposal goes on to suggest that the Rhodes administration should “refuse to comply with any future deportation or raids on campus and refuse to disclose information about students’ immigration status to any government agency…”

This proposal is in direct response to President Trump’s executive orders regarding immigrants, both documented and undocumented.

