A Better Mid-South: Jobs in the Mid-South

Tracey Rogers, Vice President and General Manager of WMC Action News 5:

I often hear one of the biggest issues facing Memphis and the Mid-South is the availability of jobs.

WMC Action News 5 is committed to helping you search for a job.

Andrew Douglas discovered there are about 16,000 jobs available now in various sectors from business and financial opportunities to service, sales, construction and transportation. And these are good paying jobs.

Training and transportation can be obstacles for job seekers and those are issues for our city and businesses to address, but the jobs are there.

There's a brand new app called MemphisWORKS you can use to see where the jobs are, watch videos where people work and then apply and it's a free download.

I'm going to post that information on my Facebook page, A Better Mid-South, or if you want to, email me at abettermidsouth@wmctv.com and I will send you the information.

Matching up workers with good paying jobs will make this A Better Mid-South.

