Memphis woman loses 177lbs with biblical-based Daniel Diet

A Mid-South woman credits the spiritual Daniel Diet for her incredible weight loss.

Almetria Turner believes her faith delivered her from food. What started as a spiritual fast turned into a lifestyle.

Once a diabetic diagnosed with high blood pressure, she says she had to lose weight to live.

"I knew in order to deny myself--as far as the flesh of the spirit--I had to change my relationship with food," Turner said.

Four years ago, she began the Daniel Diet with members at New Direction Christian Church.

"I was like let me see if his will actually works," she said.

The Daniel Diet is popular among many congregations encouraging healthy eating and spiritual cleansing.

It is set to the Biblical passage when Daniel fasted, only eating vegetables and drinking water.

Most churches tweak it, but it is vegan based, including fruits, brown rice, and beans.

"It's more than a diet. It's really an opportunity for our congregation to grow closer to God, to eliminate toxins out of their life," New Direction Christian Church pastor Stacy Spencer said.

"You can sit there and deny yourself some of the food that you use to turn to when you can actually turn to God," Turner explained.

Turner lost 177 pounds.

She is now a national wellness coach, food blogger, and motivational speaker.

The "TODAY" Show even picked up her story for a segment of the Joy Fit Club.

"I turned what I call my curse into a blessing," Turner said.

In Memphis, she meal preps and helps others at New Direction through a support group on social media.

"I usually start on Wednesday, look at the sales paper and see what's on sale that's healthy," she said.

Turner calls it 'healing from the inside out' and she said she is fit and finally free.

"Forgive yourself, dust yourself off, and start over again."

Click here to learn more about New Direction Christian Church's Daniel Diet fast.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.