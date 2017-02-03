Thrift stores offer some of the best brand name deals in town

Blogs across Memphis are talking about it. It's even a focus of reality television. We're talking about thrift shopping.

Name brand clothing such as Ralph Lauren, Kenneth Cole, and Calvin Klein can be found at thrift stores. The prices vary, but you can find top brands between anywhere from $5 to $15.

According to Memphis blogs, the three best places to find thrift shop gold are the Goodwill on Winchester Road, the Salvation Army on Kirby Whitten Road, and Mid-South Outlet on Summer Avenue.

Experts say no one can even tell where you got it, but they will notice the brand.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.