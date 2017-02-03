Rare 14 karat gold LEGO brick sells for over $19K

Do you remember playing with LEGOs as a child? Many people remember the days of stacking the plastic bricks to make all kinds of fun shapes. However, one collector paid a hefty price for a rare LEGO--but you won't be stacking this one.

A man from Italy posted an auction for a 14 karat gold LEGO brick on the auction site Catawiki on January 27.

The gold brick weighs 25.65 grams and picked up its first bid at $1,070. However, 40 bids later the check would end up being $19,793.

According to the seller, the brick is the same size and shape as the original two by four sized LEGO brick and was given to his uncle as a gift. The brick was also still in its original display box, which featured the LEGO logo of the time.

