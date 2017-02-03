Lausanne helps make 3-year-old St Jude patient's dream come true

A 3-year-old girl in the fight of her life had her dreams come true.

Anna, a St. Jude Children's Research Hospital patient, is battling a very serious illness. However, none of that mattered Friday when she found out she was going to the Magic Kingdom.

Lausanne Collegiate School held a "Princess Pageant," where the entire school was dressed as princesses, princes, Jedis, and Avengers. Anna was the special guest judge--but she got her own surprise.

She opened a large pop-up storybook that revealed she is going to Disney World with her family.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.