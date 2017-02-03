Officials search for man missing after being released from jail

The Hardin County Sheriff's Department is searching for a man who went missing after he was released from the Hardin County Correctional Facility.

Officials said Joshua Matthew Farris, 32, was released from the jail on January 27. He has not contacted any of his family since his release and his location is unknown.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts you are asked to call Hardin County Sheriff's Department at 731-925-3377.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.