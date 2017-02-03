Officials search for man missing after being released from jail - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Hardin County (WMC) -

The Hardin County Sheriff's Department is searching for a man who went missing after he was released from the Hardin County Correctional Facility.

Officials said Joshua Matthew Farris, 32, was released from the jail on January 27. He has not contacted any of his family since his release and his location is unknown. 

If anyone has information on his whereabouts you are asked to call Hardin County Sheriff's Department at 731-925-3377. 

