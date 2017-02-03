Hydrogen peroxide leak shuts down industrial area off Winchester

A chemical leak shut down part of a busy industrial area off Winchester Road.

Memphis Fire Department said 300 gallons of hydrogen peroxide spilled at Pidgeon Roost Road. The spill has since been contained. The area was blocked for more than two hours as firefighters worked to contain the hazardous chemical leak.

Hydrogen Peroxide could be seen leaking from the back of a trailer into an orange containment material. Hydrogen Peroxide is a colorless, odorless liquid. In its pure form it has an explosion risk. The chemical is used for water and sewage treatment, rocket fuels, and medical disinfectant.

MFD responders were dressed in hazmat gear while they worked to contain and clean up the leak.

"We're not exactly sure how much got past the portion that we diked," Memphis Fire Department spokesperson Wayne Cooke said. "We did dike the product off and prevent any further leaks."

MFD said the leak was not a danger to the public.

