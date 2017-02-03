Christians, Muslims join together to pray, create larger vision

Two groups with different faiths came together Friday to pray and overcome divisions in Memphis. They said the prayer was great, but they actually have an even greater plan.

Christians and Muslims gathered together Friday to pray and just to say "hello" at the Memphis Islamic Center.

"In this political climate, that we would just reaffirm our love and show it with our person and show up and remind them again how much we care for them," Heartsong Church pastor Steve Stone said.

The Muslims and Christians joined together to pray for peace and co-existence.

"This is what, to me, Christianity is about," Yasir Qadhi said. "You love your neighbor. I know he disagrees with things about my faith. So what? We still love one another as human beings."

Qadhi is with the Memphis Islamic Center and said even those who disagree can co-exist and live in peace.

Memphis Islamic Center and Heartsong Church exist beside each other. They're connected by more than just sharing land or the pleasantries exchanged on Friday.

The two are working together to build an $11 million friendship park that would connect the two communities.

They have a vision for an 8-acre state of the art park in Memphis that they call a "mini Epcot."

"Hopefully we're going to show the world that this is what religions can do together," Qadhi said.

