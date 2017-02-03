Owner gets last laugh when thieves target her hair salon

A hole in the businesses ceiling put there by the criminals. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Criminals used chains to rip down a door and break into a hair salon in Memphis on Tuesday morning.

Thieves looking for a hair haul targeted Bundles of Hair off Mt. Moriah Road.

The thieves attached chains to the store's iron door and their SUV. They then sped away from the door, ripping it in half.

"I looked at my cameras, and I saw the door wide open. I could see the glass crushed all over the ground," Bundles of Hair owner Terrika Smith said.

The thieves even cut power to the store.

But despite the extreme measures and all the damage caused, the thieves didn't get away with much.

Smith said she keeps the valuable hair extensions locked up.

"Somebody's definitely mad somewhere," Smith said through a laugh.

The thieves made off with a couple of wigs and hair samples--a haul that equates to making off with some paint swatches during a paint store robbery.

