Mid-South man invited to audition for America's Got Talent

Do you have an undiscovered talent you are dying to share with the world? Well, now is your chance!

Do you have an undiscovered talent you are dying to share with the world? Well, now is your chance!

America's Got Talent is in the middle of its 10-city audition tour for the show's 12th season. One Mid-South man received a personal invitation from the producers to show off his skills Saturday morning.

For John Wade, a one man show, it's the opportunity of a lifetime.

Wade can sing, dance, and is a black belt master. Now, America's Got Talent producers want him to audition for the show.

"I love it. There are two types of people--one that runs to the stage and people who run from the stage," Wade said. "I am one of those people who, give me an audience, give me a song. I love it."

Wade receives one chance to impress the judges Saturday morning.

The prize? One million dollars and a chance to headline his own show on the Las Vegas Strip.

For this entertainer, the lights and pressure of the stage are no stranger and won't be a problem for him.

Before he taught karate and gymnastics to children after school in Southaven, he was an entertainer.

An audition tape even allowed him to make it through seven rounds on the 90s talent show Star Search.

For Wade, he said it is all about using what you have been given.

"If God gave you a talent then God wants you to use it for him to go and sing if you sing and dance if you dance," Wade said. "Believe you can do it."

Wade and his kids believe he has what it takes to go all the way with AGT.

But, it all begins with an audition. That audition could open big doors for this Mid-South man and give him a chance to live out his dream.

"What it would mean to me to be on America's Got Talent is a chance to get back entertaining," he said.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.