Pedestrian dead, driver charged after crash in Frayser

A man died after he was hit by a car Friday night after at Bethlehem Avenue and Range Line Road.

Memphis Police Department said a man was taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition just before 9:30 p.m. He later died.

Investigators said the 44-year-old man was crossing the street when he was hit. Police have not released the victim’s name because next of kin has not been notified.

The driver, Alicia Stringfellow, 30, told officers she swerved to avoid hitting the victim. When she turned back, she was unable to avoid hitting him.

Police said Stringfellow did not have a valid driver’s license and proof of insurance. She was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license and financial responsibility under the Otts Law.

