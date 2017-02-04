Grizzlies fall at Oklahoma City, 114-102

Even though it's the dog days of the NBA, the Memphis Grizzlies were in the meat of their schedule facing the Thunder on Saturday night in Oklahoma City with playoff implications on the line.

The Grizzlies went in with a game and a half lead on the Thunder for 6th place in the Western Conference, and it was a tough battle throughout.

Russell Westbrook was held in check in the first half, but he got his teammates involved with 8 assists, namely to Stephen Adams.

The Big Aussie had 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Chandler Parsons had one of his best games to date, with 12 points and 6 rebounds in 25 minutes. Mike Conley added 18.

The man for Memphis was Marc Gasol. Big Spain got it done with 31 points and 8 assists, but only 4 rebounds.

This one was tight until the final minute, and then Russell Westbrook happened.

Westbrook hit two dagger 3s with time running out. 38 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 assists for the All-Star Guard.

Thunder break away late and win it114-102.

Grizz, now 30-22, next play at Minnesota on a back to back Saturday night.

