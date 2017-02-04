Man accused of car theft caught on camera

A man accused of stealing a truck was caught on camera after someone recognized the stolen vehicle.

Police responded to a call that was made on January 29 from Kroger, located at 1163 Highland 51 S in Atoka, regarding a stolen vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a gold 1997 Chevrolet Silverado truck, and was reported missing after an acquaintance of the victim had seen a stranger driving the truck.

The driver was wearing a white t-shirt and dark colored zip-up jacket. After entering a convenience store, the driver was confronted and fled on foot.

Detectives also found a stolen shotgun inside the stolen vehicle. The shotgun was reported missing on January 28.

“Detectives are needing assistance in identifying the suspect in the surveillance video and photographs. We feel as if someone may recognize the suspect or possibly saw where he fled from Kroger,” said Sheriff J.T. “Pancho” Chumley.

If you or anyone you know has information in this case, please call the Criminal Investigations Division at 901-475-3300.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.