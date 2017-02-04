Brooks, Blues bring thousands of music fans to Memphis

As Garth Brooks continued his string of Memphis concerts at FedExForum, the crowd was out in full force again Saturday.

Memphians still hoping to see Brooks had a few obstacles—tickets sold out quick and were hard to come by.

“He tried to get tickets they sold out so quick. So luckily we got four of them and snagged them up,” Matthew Little said.

Fans came from around the country to support the country music legend. Steve Deviney came to Memphis from Philadelphia when his daughter got him a ticket.

“I grew up listening to him from the time I was 3 years old until now, so it's crazy,” Deviney said.

At the Orpheum, the Blues Foundation hosted the International Blues Challenge to a packed house.

The competition brought in 260 acts from around the world, as far away as Australia, Germany, Israel, and more.

Organizers of the International Blues Challenge said the economic impact of the event is expected to bring in $6-7 million.

“It's awesome; there's a lot of talent around here,” Dale Robertson said. “He was telling me there's thousands of guitar players walking around with one slung on their shoulders, pretty cool. If you want to hear some really good players and blues, you can find it. And you got the food scene too, Memphis BBQ!”

Josh Whitmer, Blues Foundation COO, took note.

“Our fans are really excited and psyched to be in downtown Memphis. It means a lot to be here,” Whitmer said.

Beale Street Foundation said with Garth Brooks and the Blues Foundation International Challenge both held downtown, there are between 15 and 20 thousand people that have come to town to enjoy the festivities.

