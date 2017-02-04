'Hands Around 201' seeks to keep bond with community

Concerned community members braved the cold Saturday morning to take part in an annual tradition.

Churches, their congregations, and other concerned Memphians joined together at 201 Poplar to pray at the annual “Hands Around 201” event.

Participants prayed for everyone in there, including inmates, guards, officers, and city leaders.

One woman said the city cannot move forward unless everyone gets support from the community.

“Really and truly, nothing is going to happen unless we all come together and support those who are in here and the ones who work here,” Janice Faulkner said.

Organizers plan to continue the tradition next year.

